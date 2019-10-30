news, story, article

By Dominic Antwi Agyei/ Priscilla Obour/ Joseph Tetteh, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 30, GNA - A 19 year old auto electrician who conspired with two others to rob a farmer, has been jailed 12 years by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Patrick Apre Bisah pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mrs Lydia Marfo.

Police Chief Inspector Timothy Amoako, prosecuting, told the Court that on October 1, this year, Moses Alobire, the complainant, a farmer living in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, came on a visit in Kumasi and was lodging at Ashanti Paradise Hotel, Ridge, Kumasi, with his girlfriend Ama Chichi.

The accused and his accomplices, Akwasi Acheampong, now a convict and another person, now on the run, at about 10:30pm, suddenly emerged from a nearby flower garden and accosted the complainant and his girlfriend.

They were on their way back to the Hotel after buying some water near the Ridge Police Station.

The convict, armed with a cutlass slashed one of the complainant’s left fingers and seized from him an amount of GH¢1,988.00 and a Sonia Z3 mobile phone valued at GH¢1,900.00 and took to their heels, but left the cutlass behind.

Complainant shouts for help, attracted people to the scene, but the robbers were already gone.

Accused was on October 20 this year arrested and handed over to the Police together with the cutlass whiles the other accomplices managed to slip through.

During police investigations, accused confessed to the crime and in his caution statement he admitted the offence and was therefore charged and arraigned.

