news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, Nov. 1, GNA - A private security personnel of Thomas Security Services Limited, aged 50 assigned to watch the Ghana Commercial Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at the Sunyani Technical University (STU) campus was on Thursday morning found dead at his post.

He was found in a chair in his white and grey security attire with both legs and hands tied to the chair with nylon ropes while his mouth and nose were also tied with his white and blue-coloured jacket.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations officer told the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

The incident was reported to the Police by one Badiwe Mohammed, head of security at STU, and the Police proceeded to the scene.

Chief Inspector Oppong said further investigations also revealed that doors of the ATM offices of Barclays and Ghana Commercial Banks on the campus had been tampered with, in an attempt to force them open but the culprits could not break it up.

Chief inspector Oppong said even though the doors were damaged, the suspects could not open the money safes.

He said finger impressions had been “lifted” by a crime scene expert for further investigations, adding that, the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Sunyani Regional Hospital morgue whilst Police is searching for the assailants.

GNA