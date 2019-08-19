news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 19, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of Nana Kwadwo Fordour, the Asamponhene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.

Nana Fordour, 46, was found dead at the back seat of his own vehicle at Ebuom, on the Ejura-Nkoranza highway, on Sunday August 18, this year.

A statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Regional Public Relations Officer, and issued in Kumasi on Monday, said the police suspected that the chief was murdered and his body deposited in the car and abandoned at the outskirt of the village.

It said the police would go all out to fish out and arrest the perpetrators of such heinous crime and bring them to face justice.

The statement urged the general public to assist the police in its investigations by volunteering information that would help the police to speed up the investigations.

Nana Fordour, who is the owner of Sika FM in Kumasi, was found dead in his vehicle at the outskirt of Ebuom near Ejura at about 4:30 pm on Sunday.

Unconfirmed report indicates that his attackers inflicted several knife wounds on his body and attempted to set the vehicle ablaze.

Residents in the village found the vehicle with the ignition key said to be on for several hours, and reported to the police.

The body had been conveyed by the police and deposited at the mortuary of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

GNA