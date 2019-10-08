news, story, article

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 08, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Police Command has mounted a search for one Yaw Boateng, suspected to have caused harm to two elderly persons at Afrancho, in the Afigya-Kwabre South District.

Boateng also known as “Ajankugya” and “Bonti killer”, is said to have assaulted his victims resulting in injuries.

He is believed to be hiding in Kukuom, Sankore and their environs in the Ahafo Region.

A police statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, Public Affairs Officer, and issued in Kumasi on Monday and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the police was doing all it could to arrest the suspect and bring him to justice.

The statement said the suspect had earlier attacked a fish monger at the Afrancho market and when the two elderly persons tried to intervene, he attacked and inflicted several cutlass wounds on them and strip one naked.

He fled the area after committing the crime and had since gone into hiding.

The statement appealed to the public to help the police with information to arrest the suspect.

