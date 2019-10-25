news, story, article

By Dominic Antwi Agyei/ Mabel Kwakyewaa Owusu



Kumasi, Oct. 25, GNA - The Ashanti Regional Police Command, has arrested and detained five persons suspected to be behind a nationwide lotto scam.

Karim Mohammed, Nana Kwadwo, Yaw Baffour, Kwaku Yeboah, and Daniel Oppong, are said to have deceived and swindled some unsuspecting members of the public of colossal sums of monies through advertisements they run on some local radio stations.

The police seized from them 23 assorted mobile phones, 1 HP laptop, cash of GH¢2,626.00 and a Toyota Corolla vehicle.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyor, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told journalists in Kumasi, that the suspects claimed through radio adverts that they could make people rich by giving them “sure” lotto numbers to the stake.

They are also alleged to have asserted that they could “double money” for them and succeeded in duping their victims of amounts ranging from GH¢50.00 to GH¢1000.00.

They would ask the victims to send monies into their mobile money wallets, after which they (suspects) would discard the SIM cards, making it very difficult for victims to trace them.

ASP Ahianyor said the five would be put before the court to answer for their crime as soon as they were done with their investigation.

He encouraged anybody, who had fallen prey to the activities of the suspected scammers to make a formal report to the Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Police Command.

“Media houses, especially, the Television and radio stations are advised to be mindful of the activities of these miscreants and always investigate their backgrounds, before giving them their platforms’, he added.

GNA