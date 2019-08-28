news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Aug. 28, GNA – Mohammed Arafat, a 20-year-old unemployed, who was arrested for possessing 117 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, at Toase in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

His plea was not taken and will reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on September 13, this year.

The facts of the case as presented by Police Inspector Ruth Gborson were that, the complainant and witnesses in the case are Criminal Investigations Officers of the Nkawie Divisional police.

She said on August 20 this year, Arafat was arrested on a charge of stealing at Toase.

During a search on him, the police retrieved a hand bag containing the substances together with a lighter, a box of matches, a pair of scissors and other items.

Inspector Gborson said the suspect was escorted to the Nkawie Police Station where he admitted that he took the substances from a “wee” base at Toase but failed to mention the owner of the items.

After investigations, he was charged and brought before the Court.

GNA