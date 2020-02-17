news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Akropong (Ash) Feb 17, GNA - A 24 year old Fabricating Apprentice, convicted of stealing a mobile phone, has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Asante Akropong District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Osam Gyaben, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Rockson Kpodo.

Police Inspector Joseph Nyame, prosecuting, told the Court that the convict committed the crime at Abuakwa within the jurisdiction of the Court on January 30, this year at around 2200 hours.

He said both the complainant, Isaac Kwame Akorli, a civil servant and the convict lived at Abuakwa.

He said on the said day the convict together with an accomplice now on the run, attacked the complainant and snatched his infinix hot five phone valued at GHC 540.00 from him.

The Prosecution said this happened when the complainant was on his way home after close of work.

He said the assailants also picked complainant’s checkbook from his back pocket and run away from the scene.

Prosecution said, complainant raised an alarm and people around came to his aid, chased, arrested and handed the convict over to the Abuakwa Police.

He said in his cautioned statement, the convict confessed to the offence and after police investigations, he was charged and arraigned.

