By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA— Add Your Voice Now, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and its partners, Big Cash Ghana Limited and Amega Sporting Agency is to embark on a mass spraying exercise in senior high schools to rid the institutions of bedbugs.

Some selected sporting personalities would be chosen as Ambassadors to lead the exercise which would begin from the Ashanti, Central and the Volta Regions.

Mr Kwabena Osei Bonsu, Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, disclosed this at the launch of the exercise in Accra on Tuesday.

He said the aim of the organization was to make all the senior-high schools bedbug-free by the year 2030, to also enhance effective teaching and learning.

Mr Osei Bonsu said the issue of the fight against bedbugs started many years ago and that it would take the involvement of a lot more people to help fight the menace.

The Chief Executive Officer said the NGO discovered a herb which it planted on a large scale and the oil extracted for the exercise. It will continue to expand the planting of the herbs to achieve the total eradication of the bugs in schools.

“This would also create job opportunities for the youth while contributing to a worthy cause,” Mr Osei Bonsu said.

He appealed to Members of Parliament, as old students of a number of schools, to support the exercise by sponsoring the spraying of their alma mater to ensure the success of the exercise.

Mr Osei Bonsu also appealed to sachet water producing companies to support the exercise to ensure total cleanliness on school campuses.

