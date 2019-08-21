news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, Aug. 21, GNA – Emmanuel Agbi, 72, also known as Agbotadua, a farmer, has appeared before a Ho Circuit Court for defiling a nine year old girl.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail to reappear on September 9, 2019.

Police Inspector Agnes Ahiable, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mrs Pricilla Dikro Ofori that the complainant in the case is a trader and resident of Adedome near Kpetoe whilst the accused is a farmer and resident of the same town.

She said in July 2019, the accused lured the victim into his room at Adedome under the pretence of giving her money and ordered her to lie on his bed and had unprotected sexual intercourse with her.

Prosecution said the accused asked the victim not to scream or tell anyone about the ordeal and further asked her to go and come at a later day for an amount of GHC2.00.

She said on August 5, 2019 at about 0800 hours whilst the victim was going to visit her elder brother who was living behind the accused person's house, she met the accused who again lured her into his room and had another sexual intercourse without giving her the Money.

The prosecution said the victim narrated the ordeal to her age mate and playmate, a witness in the case who saw her coming out of the accused person's room and questioned her about what she went there to do.

Police Inspector Ahiable said on August 6, 2019 at about 0800 hours the complainant overhead the witness discussing the issue with her playmate and she confronted them and the witness narrated the incident to her.

She said the complainant later asked the victim and she confirmed it to her and a report was made to the police and the victim issued a police medical form to go for treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The prosecution said the accused was subsequently arrested and in his investigative cautioned statement, admitted the offence and was charged accordingly.

