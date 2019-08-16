news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, Aug. 16, GNA – A 53-year-old farmer who assaulted three other farmers at Kaakatire in the Atwima-Mponua district for complaining about the destruction he had caused to their plantain farm, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie circuit court.

Kwaku Badu was charged by the police for unlawfully possessing firearms, causing damage and assault.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea to reappear on August 26, this year for sentencing.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that the complainants and the accused person are all farmers at Kaakatire, a farming village in the Atwima-Mponua District of the Ashanti region.

She said on August 1st this year, one of the complainants met the accused in her farm holding a gun.

The prosecution said the complainant detected that more than 60 bunches of her plantain had been destroyed and when she confronted the accused he admitted the offence.

Inspector Gborson said the other two complainants also detected similar destructions to their farms and when the complained, the first complainant directed them to the accused person.

The prosecution said the accused became offended and went to the house of the first complainant and beat her up mercilessly.

A report was made to the police who arrested and charged him with the offences.

GNA