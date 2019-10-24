news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), Oct. 24, GNA - A 28 year-old farmer who allegedly stole 40 kilograms of dried cocoa beans has been slapped with a 12 months jail term by the Enchi District Magistrate Court.

Kwesi Debrah pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted on his own plea.

Narrating the facts of the case, Detective Police Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the Court that the complainant is a farmer and a purchasing clerk at Bonfno near Sewum in the Aowin Constituency.

He said the convict and the complainant live in the same vicinity and that at about 1730 hours on August 26, this year, the convict went to the complainant’s house and offered for sale his seven kilograms of dried cocoa beans.

The prosecutor said while Debrah was in the company of the complainant he noticed that the complainant had a quantity of dried cocoa beans on a mat which he planned to steal.

He said the next day around 0030 hours, the convict sneaked into the complainant’s compound and fetched 40 kilograms of the complainant's cocoa beans valued at GH¢304.00 and abandoned the cocoa beans he sold to the complainant the previous day.

According to Detective Agyare, when the complainant detected the theft, he had to fetched some of the remaining dried cocoa beans and showed its quality to other purchasing clerk at Sewum that should someone offer such sample of cocoa to them for sale they should alert him.

On September 5, 2019, at about 0830 hours, the complainant had a tip-off that Debrah was the one who stole his cocoa beans and was attempting to offer it for sale.

He said base on the information, the complainant sought the assistance of some custom officers at Sewum and they traced the convict to his hideout where he was arrested and escorted to the Enchi police station together with the exhibit. The prosecution said Debrah was re-arrested for investigation.

