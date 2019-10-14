news, story, article

By Dominic Antwi Agyei/ Priscilla Obour/ Joseph Tetteh



Kumasi, Oct 14, GNA – A Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced a 26-year- old trader to five years imprisonment for stealing a television set at Kronum-Kwapra in the Suame Municipality.



Abdul Musah pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Chief Inspector Joseph Debrah told the court presided over by Mr Alibaba Bature that on September 30 this year, at about 0130 hours, the convict broke into the room of the complainant at Kronum-Kwapra and took the television set.

He said the complainant who was awakened by the noise from the thief raised an alarm and with the help of co-tenants, arrested the convict and handed him over to the police.

Chief Inspector Debrah said in his caution statement, the convict admitted the offence and was therefore charged and brought before the court.

GNA