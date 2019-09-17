news, story, article

Nkawie, (Ash), Sept. 17, GNA – A 26-year-old unemployed who attacked and snatched a motorized tricycle (Pragia) from its owner at Odeneho Kwadaso in Kumasi, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Hamidu Bashiru pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the Court on September 27, this year for trial.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, on August 27, Bashiru hired the services of the complainant to take him from Kejetia to Santasi.

She said on the way, the accused asked him to stop at a point to pick his friend who would pay the fare.

The prosecutor said as soon as the friend, currently at large, joined the vehicle, the pair pulled a gun and a knife and after slashing the ribs of the complainant, they took the tricycle away.

She said a Good Samaritan rushed the complainant to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for treatment after which he made a report to the Suntreso police.

After investigations, the police arrested the suspect and brought him before the Court.

