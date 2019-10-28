news, story, article

By Dominic Antwi Agyei



Kumasi, Oct. 28, GNA - A 22-year-old trader, who allegedly attempted to kill a drinking spot operator during a robbery attack, has been remanded into police custody by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Court in Kumasi.

George Gyamfi pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the Court presided over by Madam Mary Nsenkyire, on November 19, this year.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Felix Akowuah, prosecuting, told the Court that, on August 21 this year, the complainant foiled an attempt by the suspect to break into a car, which was parked in front of his house.

The following day at about 11:30pm, the suspect again came to complainant’s drinking spot to buy a drink.

The complainant told the suspect that he had closed for the day and would therefore, not serve him.

ASP Akowuah, said suspect, already armed with an electric shocker, became offended and electrified the complainant with the shocker.

He again stabbed him severally times with a jack knife and fled the scene when he saw complainant’s wife coming to his aid.

The prosecutor said the complainant lodged a complaint at the Kronum Police station where he was issued with a medical form to attend hospital.

The suspect was arrested and the police retrieved the electric shocker and the knife from him.

He was charged and brought before the court after police investigations.

GNA