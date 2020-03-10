news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, March 10, GNA -Daniel Asiedu, the prime suspect in the trial of the alleged killers of J.B Danquah-Adu, former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa-North says the deceased’s ghost is haunting him in prison custody and he wanted to tell the truth.



Appearing before an Accra High Court, Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon says life in prison has not been easy because of the ghost of the MP has not given him any rest.

“I want to speak the truth so that this matter would be over. I want truth to come out so I can sleep,” he added.

Asiedu alleged that he was given GHC20,000 by his contractors for murdering the MP and he was also assured that after his arrest for a year, he would be released from Prison but this has not been done.

When the court presided over by Mrs. Justice Lydia Osei Marfo asked of his lawyer, Asiedu said he has no lawyer and that the state had provided one earlier on.

Court: Do you have a lawyer?

Asiedu said “I don’t have one. They only gave me one.”

The accused then informed the court that Vincent Bossu, an alleged accomplice, should be freed by the court because he did not take part in the crime, adding that he accomplished his task through the help of some political figures.

The court informed Asiedu of the need to have his lawyers in court for the trial to commence.

According to the court, jury was to be empaneled on Tuesday for case management to be conducted for trial to commence.

“Let your lawyer be present and inform your relations to get in touch with the lawyer so he could appear at the next sitting. His presence is crucial to the trial. Save your comments because you have given statements to the Police. When you see your lawyer then you inform him”.

Prosecuting Hilda Craig, a Senior State Attorney, informed the court that Mr. Augustines Obour had represented the accused at the committal stage at the District Court.

According to her, she had made several calls to defence counsel but he was not answering his calls.

The court adjourned the trial to March 18, and noted it was going to be serious with time and dates.

Asiedu and Bossu are facing a charge of conspiracy.

Asiedu is additionally facing a charge of murder.

The two are believed to be involved in the murder of the late Legislator in his home at Shiashie, near East Legon in the year 2016.

The court is yet to take their pleas and it has remanded them into prison custody.

GNA