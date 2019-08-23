news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 44-year-old trader into police custody for allegedly robbing a businesswoman.

Ebenezer Larbi pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and robbery.

He told the Court that he and his accomplice did not mean to rob their victim but just played a "419" trick on her.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison, ordered that he be kept in police custody until September 16.

Meanwhile, Yaw Ofori, his accomplice, is on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang told the Court that Madam Sarah Mensah was the complainant residing at Achimota in Accra.

Larbi also lived at Fadama, a suburb of Accra.

On August 14, at about 2030 hours, the complainant closed from work and was going home when Larbi, pretending to be a stranger, approached her at Dzowulu Junction for direction.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the unsuspecting woman gave him all her attention and in the process of giving the direction, Ofori, who was then some meters away, also joined them.

The Court heard that the two held the woman, pushed her to the ground and took away her handbag valued at Gh¢100.00, containing an IPhone 7plus valued Gh¢2,200.00, a cash of Gh¢300.00 and her identity cards.

She reported the incident to the Kotobabi Police.

During investigation, the Police had a tip off that Larbi was selling the phone at Fadama and rushed to the scene where they retrieved the woman's cell phone.

Larbi admitted the offence and led the Police to a mobile money operator, where he withdrew GH¢200.00 from the victim's wallet.

He mentioned Ofori as his accomplice but failed to lead the Police to him. He was arraigned after further probe, the Prosecution said.

He said the Police are working to get Ofori.

