By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 18, GNA - Baffour Asase Gyimah, counsel for Alhaji Osman Mimina, former Deputy National Security Coordinator indicted in the alleged $4-million Cyber security equipment trial on Tuesday prayed an Accra High Court to take the evidence of his client in camera.

According to Baffour Asase Gyimah, since the matter concerns national security issues, he would want his client to be heard in camera.

Defence counsel indicated that his application in respect of the in camera hearing, ought to be heard in chambers and ruling delivered same.

The state led by Mrs. Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney indicated that that the state was not opposed to the application.

The court presided over by Mr Justice Eric Kyei-Baffour, a Court of Appeal Judge sitting with additional responsibility as High Court judge, obliged defense counsel’s prayer and cleared the court.

Meanwhile Nana Owusu Ensaw, a Physician and the third accused person who was in the dock has been discharged from the witness box and his lawyer, Johnson Nyormesinu has since closed his case.

Mr Andrew Appau Obeng, counsel for George Derick Oppong, the fifth accused earlier took turns to ask Nana Ensaw questions.

Nana Ensaw in answering questions from Mr Obeng told the court that Oppong could not make him out when he first saw him at the offices of the Bureau of National Investigations.

According to Nana Ensaw, he was the one who told Oppong that he had met him at a Christmas party in December 2016.

Alhaji Osman Mimina, who is the fourth accused is standing trial with Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, former board Chairman of National Communication Authority (NCA), William T. Tevie, a former Director-General of NCA, Nana Ensaw, a former NCA Board Member and George Derrick Oppong, Managing Director of Infralock Development Limited (IDL).

The accused have been charged to have caused financial loss of $4-million to the state after purchasing a cyber-security equipment to among others check terrorism.

They have been variously charged with stealing, using public office for personal gain, money laundering and willfully causing financial loss.

They have however denied the offences and are on bail.

