Ho, Oct. 10, GNA - The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested five out of six suspects in connection with a robbery attack on Kings Oil Filling Station at Peki-Wudome in the South Dayi District.

Three of the suspects; Godfred Alorvordzi (aka Azagua), a trader, aged 45, Felix Dupe (aka Gbaga, Evangelist), 31, and Raphael Agbo (aka Aklikor), a driver, 33, were arrested on Wednesday, October 09.

The rest; Evans Adzaho, 29, and Edem Fiati, an electrician, 28 years were later arrested and currently assisting in investigations.

Briefing the media on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro-Kwarteng, the Volta Regional Police Commander, said the Peki District Police on October 09, received a distress call from National Police Control room about the attack on the said facility, thus, deployed a team of officers in collaboration with a neigbourhood watch committee.

DCOP Oduro-Kwarteng said interrogations revealed that the sixth suspect known only as Pablo (now at large), a former worker of the filling station, "alerted his accomplices that the back door of Kings Oil Filling Station was weak and could be broken into easily to aid their nefarious acts”.

The Regional Commander said an amount of GH¢2,211.00 and other valuables were robbed after suspects forcibly broke into the facility.

He noted that further investigations revealed that suspects Edem Fiati and Felix Dupe were on bail from another robbery incident in, which they were standing trial.

