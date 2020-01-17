news, story, article

Travel Agent in court for stealing and forgery



By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Jan. 17, GNA – Eunice Adu a 48-year-old Travel agent who is accused of stealing land title certificate and other documents from his former husband to secure a loan at a bank has appeared before the Madina District Court.

Eunice has been charged with stealing and four counts of forgery, and with her in the dock was Patrick Koduah, a banker who is also facing a charge of abetment.

They have both pleaded not guilty and are on GHC10, 000 bail each with one surety each.

The two accused persons are expected to reappear on January 22 before the court presided over by Mr. Richard Delali Anku.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang said the complainant Martin Acheampong Dankwah, is a 50-year-old businessman residing at East Legon.

He said Eunice is the Chief Executive Officer of Travel Bureau Africa and Koduah is a banker at Stanbic Bank.

Prosecution said the complainant and Eunice were once married and have two kids.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said on December 28, 2016, the marriage was customarily dissolved by their respective families and that prior to that, in the year 2010, the complainant discovered to his surprise that his land title certificate had been stolen from his bedroom.

Prosecution said the complainant asked his then wife, Eunice but she denied ever seeing the documents.

He said after a long search for the documents the complainant opted to get a new document from the Land Title Registry Department of the Land Commission.

The Prosecution said while going through the process it was detected that the Land Title certificate which was stolen from his room has been used as Deed of Mortgage by himself and Travel Bureau Limited in favour of Stanbic Ghana Limited.

The complainant however had no idea of the said transaction and reported the matter to the Police on August 20, 2018 for investigations.

Prosecution said during the cause of investigation, the Managing Director of Stanbic was served with court order for disclosures and to provide Police with all the documents that were used in the loan application process.

The prosecution said the bank obliged and furnished the Police with the documents, that is photocopies of a Consent Letter, Facility Letters, Land Title Certificate, Deed of Mortgage, Memorandum, Statutory Declaration, Board Resolution Letter and Financial Statement: for the year ending December 31, 2019.

He said when the Police went through the document it came to light that the stolen land Title land Certificate of the complainant was used by Eunice as collateral to secure a loan facility of $150,000 in 2007 and that Eunice forged complainant’s signature on Page 13 of the Deed of Mortgage.

Prosecution said it was detected that on July 30, 2007 Eunice forged the complainant’s signature on the Consent Letter to the Bank.

The prosecution said Koduah, the Relationship Manager of the Bank and whose duty it was to deal with customers allegedly refused to verify the land document presented to him by Eunice which were in the name of the complainant but later rather aided and abetted with Eunice to obtain the loan facility.

GNA