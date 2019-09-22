news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Ho (V/R), Sept. 22, GNA - The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority has organized a training on family planning for youth leaders in the Volta Region.

The one-day programme dubbed “Seminar on national guidelines on comprehensive sexual education for youth leaders”, was aimed at training youth leaders in the issues in adolescent reproductive health and family planning.

The participants were exposed to current trends in handling sexual reproductive health as well as family planning issues.

The programme was attended by representatives from 50 youth groups in the region.

Mr Charles Kwesi Gomenu, the Ho Municipal Director of the National Youth Authority, urged the youth leaders to register their youth groups.

This is the fourth National Youth Authority programme sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) under the auspices of Volta Regional Coordinating Council in the year 2019.

The participants told the Ghana News Agency they were happy about the exposure in sexual education and family planning.

GNA