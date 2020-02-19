news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Elmina (C/R), Feb. 19, GNA - The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in collaboration with Freddy King Foundation (FKF) has organised a free health screening exercise for more than 2,000 residents in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region.



The beneficiaries were screened for blood pressure, blood sugar level, Hepatitis B, breast screening and malaria among other diseases.

The exercise was conducted by a team comprising medical doctors, laboratory technicians, physician assistants, pharmacists and nurses.

Mr Frederick Dodou, Chief Executive officer of the Foundation who led the medical team told the Ghana News Agency, the exercises was aimed at enhancing the health status of the people.

The ultimate goal of YEA and Freddy King Foundation is to provide safe and proper healthcare services to all especially the aged, children and other vulnerable groups in the communities to improve their health and bring joy to them.

That was in tandem with its vision to promote good health, support entrepreneurs for a better and prosperous nation towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Dodou advised the public to visit the hospital regularly for routine checkups, eat balanced diets, exercise, drink more water, have enough rest and avoid self-medication.

Public Health officials educated the beneficiaries on good eating habits and dangers of drug abuse and self-medication as well as HIV prevention, especially mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy, delivery and breastfeeding.

They were also given basic drugs for their various ailments whilst those with serious conditions were referred to seek medical attention at health facilities.

Mr. Dodou appealed to the public to go for the free voluntary HIV testing to enable them to know their status and receive the needed care and support.

Ms Sarah Afful, the Central Regional Director, Youth Employment Agency (YEA) revealed that the exercise expected to cover more than 20,000 people would be extended to all districts in the Region.

She said the YEA was not only focused on employing people but also ensuring their wellbeing to be able to work wholeheartedly without distraction from health issues and urged all to get themselves involved in the exercise to increase productivity.

That notwithstanding, she indicated that the Agency was committed to addressing the ever increasing problem of unemployment among the youth, perceived to be potential threat to National Security through the various programmes introduced by the government.

Also, she cautioned the youth to avoid politicians who would attempt to use them to cause mayhem ahead of the December 7 elections.

Instead, they should be focused and shun any acts of political violence, intimidation, character assassination and vilification in the lead up to this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections, to advance the country’s democratic credentials.

Madame Philomena Baidoo, a 64-year old trader, who benefited from the exercise commended the Foundation for the gesture, saying it will improve health care needs of people in the Municipality.

She was elated and optimistic that the screening would become a regular feature for the resident.

