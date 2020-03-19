news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Sekondi, March 19, GNA - The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has appealed for calm and public cooperation with health authorities, especially the Regional Rapid Response Team, to help curb the COVID 19 pandemic.

He also asked that people practice the highest level of personal hygiene and ensure environmental cleanliness.

The Regional Minister made the appeal when he addressed stakeholders in the Region to roll out plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Darko-Mensah who endorsed the plan noted that the media landscape and social media continue to churn out information on COVID 19, but as a region he said it was imperative to customize, adopt, disseminate and enforce preventive measures in order to deal decisively with the virus.

He entreated commercial producers to put out for sale certified sanitizers, disinfectants and other health and safety equipment at humanitarian prices as service to humanity.

The Minister said to protect precious lives and the fact that the Western Region is home to Ghana’s workforce including expatriates, the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) has issued directives for compliance with immediate effect.

The directives he said, recommends individuals to wash hands frequently with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds, rub hands frequently with at least 70 per cent alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoid touching of face, nose, mouth, eyes and keeping a distance of at least two meters when engaging other people including the sick.

It also enjoins individuals to avoid handshakes, hugging and needless bodily contacts, cover nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing with tissue and dispose properly, constantly clean and disinfect all hand-held gadgets and items, report immediately to the nearest health facility when one feels sick and drink more water to stay hydrated.

It further directs caregivers of sick people to wear face masks and other appropriate health and safety equipment (HSE) when coming into contact with them, persons with signs and symptoms must wear face masks to prevent further transmission and in case of pre-existing respiratory conditions, one must strictly adhere to medication guidelines and extra caution as advised.

On what corporate organizations should do, the directive recommends them to minimize gatherings and other unessential meetings, provide hand sanitizers and hand wash basins (Veronica buckets) at vantage points and provide personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline staff like receptionists and client service staffs.

They should ensure that all visitors report at the Client Service Unit for their temperature checks and hand washing before they are directed to the appropriate office, and publish and publicize graphical and infographical educational messages on COVID 19 on the notice boards and other vantage points.

In the event that a staff shows signs of the virus, he/she shall be transported to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital via an ambulance for testing, and family relations will be notified immediately while staff who recovers from the viral infection shall have additional ten (10) working days in self-isolation to monitor their progress and reduce the possibility of re-infection.

As a precautionary measure, all who have been in contact with the staff will also be compelled to undergo testing and self-isolation for not less than 14 days, while the office shall maintain daily communication with staff confirmed to have the virus or staff in precautionary isolation, to monitor their progress.

Ghana has confirmed its eleventh case of the coronavirus also known as COVID 19 with more than 143 suspected cases tested for COVID 19 by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research (KCCR).

