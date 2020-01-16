news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Tease (E/R), Jan. 16, GNA - Ms Grace Dinu, the Officer in-charge of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) of the World Vision International (WVI), a non- governmental organisation has disclosed that the organisation in the past three years spent over Gh¢100,000.00 in curbing open defecation in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tease, she said the NGO was working hand-in-hand with the district assembly and the Afram Plains Development Organisation (APDO) to support communities to end open defecation in the area.

In so doing, she said they supported 40 vulnerable households to construct demonstration latrines to help promote good sanitation practices among the people.

Ms Dinu said, five schools in the district were provided with institutional latrines with menstrual hygiene facilities to improve the sanitation conditions among the students especially the girls.

Ms Dinu said over 30 per cent of basic schools in the country lacked access to toilet facilities, which was not encouraging and called for measures to change the trend.

She said the NGO supported the training of 10 latrine construction artisans and 20 natural leaders to champion the course of improved sanitation in their various communities.

Ms Dinu said, under the project, Environmental Health Officers (EHO) were also trained on implemention of Rural Sanitation Model and Strategy (RSMs) which helped to promote community led sanitation for attaining improved sanitation in communities across the district.

GNA