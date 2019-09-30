news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Sept 30, GNA - Marie Stopes Ghana, has re-launched its centre at Kokomlemle in Accra with a call on women and girls to visit the place for all their family planning needs.

The contraception and family planning centre has been operating in the country since 2006 and provides services and information on sexual reproductive health to assist women during child birth.

Ms Anne Coolen, the Country Director Marie Stopes Ghana, speaking at the event noted that their services were to support government to reduce unsafe abortions and access to contraception.

She said research showed that four per cent of mothers who died while giving birth was due to unsafe abortion and it was therefore important to prevent it from happening.

Ms Coolen said it was for this reason that the centre promoted family planning and ensure access to preferred contraceptive methods for women and couples in the country.

She said this was essential as it would secure the well-being and autonomy of women, while supporting the health and development of communities.

The Country Director urged all especially women and men to know that family planning was available and that it was important to be protected while having sex.

She called on women to visit the centre for all information on family planning and know more about the range of delivery methods to prevent any form of unsafe abortions.

Marie Stopes Ghana has built a strong reputation for consistently delivering quality, voluntary family planning services across the country.

GNA