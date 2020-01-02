news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA



Kpando (V/R), Jan. 02, GNA - About 100 women in the Kpando Municipality and its environs have been screened and treated for cervical cancer by a group of nurses from Juapong Health Centre.

The exercise was to minimise and possibly eradicate the disease, said to be second most deadly disease among women in Ghana to breast cancer.

Madam Cynthia A. Badasu, Nurse, Cervical Cancer Unit, Juapong Health Centre, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that her outfit was focusing on early detection and eradication as signs and symptoms of cancer could be hidden for long before detection.

She said though public education on cancer had improved over the years and more people were getting enlightened, the lack of its awareness remained a high contributing factor to the increasing death.

Madam Badasu encouraged women aged 21 years and above to frequently visit health centres for screening, at least every three years for help.

She also implored women to visit the hospital for cancer screening three years after their first sexual intercourse.

Madam Badasu said the screening was important because it could reveal other diseases hidden in the cervix.

She said about 90 nurses had been trained at the Cervical Cancer Prevention and Training Centre (CCPTC) at the Catholic Hospital, Battor, to help with the detection and treatment of the disease and called for cooperation from all women groups.

Madam Grace Alorbu, a participant appreciated efforts by the outreach group in saving women from "the deadly disease".

She appealed to all women to endeavour to make it part of their schedules to seek help from health centres on cervical cancer.

The screening and treatment exercise was also organised for the nurses of Margret Marquart Hospital in Kpando.

GNA