news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 3, GNA - The Western Naval Command (WNC) of the Ghana Navy has held a voluntary blood donation exercise to help restock the dwindling levels of blood at Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



The exercise was held in partnership with the Southern Sector of the Ghana National Blood Transfusion Service as part of activities to mark 60 years of the Ghana Navy.

It took place at the Naval Medical Center, and Officers and Civilian Employees of the Command voluntarily participated in the exercise.

The Western Naval Command also took the opportunity to sensitize members of the general public on the need for regular voluntary blood donation.

The Command Operations Officer (COO), Commander TK Agbemabiese, who spoke on behalf of the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command (FOC WNC), Commodore Isaac Osei-Kuffour, said since the establishment of the Ghana Navy in 1959, it has in addition to carrying out her mandate of protecting Ghana’s territorial waters, contributed in many ways to accelerate national development.

Commander TK Agbemabiese said that one of the key areas where the Ghana Navy has been a major stakeholder was the health sector and through the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Service the Navy provided various health care services for the people within the catchment area where she operates as part of her corporate social responsibility.

He commended all Officers, Ratings as well as the civilian employees for massively and voluntarily donating blood to support the agenda of the Command.

At the end of the exercise the WNC was able to collect 145 units of blood for the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The country continues to be in serious need of blood. According to the National Blood Transfusion Service, out of the required 270,000 units of blood needed for optimal operation, it was able to raise only about 60,000.

Therefore, individuals and organisations are urged to willingly donate blood to help save the lives of mothers in childbirth, children, road traffic accident victims, cancer patients and other patients who require blood transfusion to survive.

GNA