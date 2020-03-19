news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, March 19, GNA - The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are major credible sources of information on COVID-19, Dr Kofi Issah, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of Health, has said.

He appealed to the media to endeavour to contact and double check their facts from those health organisations on the COVID-19 pandemic in order not to be misinformed.

Speaking at a day's sensitization workshop on the COVID-19 organised by the directorate for some selected media personnel in Sunyani, Dr Issah cautioned the local media to be circumspect and guard against any publication that has the potential to stigmatize and discriminate against infected people.

About 50 journalists and media practitioners selected from electronic and print media received education on the symptoms and mode of transmission of the coronavirus.

He said stigma and discrimination would make it extremely difficult to trace the contacts of any infected person.

Dr Issah assured the public of the confidentiality of infected persons, and called on the public to support the GHS to identify and investigate suspected cases in local communities.

He said the GHS has heightened its surveillance in the three regions saying all bigger health facilities have created holding rooms to contain suspected cases.

He said currently 24 key staff of the directorate were under-going intensive training on the COVID-19 in Accra to support management of the disease.

GNA