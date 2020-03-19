news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, March 19, GNA - The Weija-Gbawe Municipality, in the Ga South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, on Thursday denied claims that it has recorded a case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This follows some media reports on Monday, March 16, 2020, that a 38-year-old lady reported at the Gbawe Municipal Hospital with a case of sore throat, high temperature and difficulty in breathing, symptoms of the COVID-19.

However, in a statement issued in Accra by Mr Julius Sarpei, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Municipal Assembly, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said laboratory tests at the Noguchi Medical Centre proved negative.

It said the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital, therefore, has NO case of COVID-19.

The Hospital, it said, has erected screening tents at the entrances to ensure that all visitors to the facility pass through the examinations before entry.

It said the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly had also taken steps to ensure strict adherence to the President's orders.

"We will like to assure all residents in Weija-Gbawe of our readiness and alertness at all times," the statement said.

The country has so far confirmed 11 cases of the virus.

All citizens have been advised to adhere to government directives as well as precautionary measures put in place to contain and control the spread of the disease.

GNA