Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – Beginning next month, Vodafone Ghana would show its newly packaged and improved “Healthline” programme on television to promote health information and access to healthcare.



According to a statement from Vodafone Ghana to the Ghana News Agency, this year’s edition promises a unique approach to captivate the public as they acknowledge it as the most impactful health programme in the country.

The 1-hour and 13-episode series would cover topics such as ‘Bones and Joint,’ ‘Pregnancy,’ ‘Mental Health,’ ‘Hypertension and diabetes.’

According to the statement, it would interact with some of Healthline’s past beneficiaries to find out how their lives had been impacted by the programme.

The programme for Vodafone, remains its flagship commitment to the health industry in Ghana.

Mr Gayheart Mensah, the External Affairs Director of Vodafone Ghana, according to the statement said: “Healthline on TV remains the ultimate reflection of what we mean by a commitment to social good and purpose.”

He explained that Healthline has a voice that speaks to the needs of the average Ghanaian who cannot afford basic access to healthcare delivery.

“People with next to impossible medical conditions are catered for through highly complex surgeries that have the power to sway mankind,” he said.

The statement noted that the programme had significantly contributed to changing the lives of Ghanaians since its debut 10 years ago with education from health experts that has empowered them to take control of their lives.

Mr Pushpinder Gujral, Director of Consumer Business, Vodafone Ghana was quoted as saying: “We cannot wait to start airing this amazing programme on TV. We believe in a commitment to the communities in which we live and work. Access to Healthcare information is a fundamental issue for the average Ghanaian and Healthline is the answer.”

Healthline addresses the health concerns of Ghanaians through free surgeries, education and entertainment.

GNA