news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA - Vodafone's Healthline programme got off to a great start with the first 13 episodes on national television focusing on diseases of the prostate.



The programme sought to disabuse the minds of the public on certain myths to do with some diseases and individual behaviours including masturbation, which is perceived to cause stroke.

The medical team, led by Dr Aba Folson and Dr Kwekuma Yalley, showed great insight and confidence in tackling the issues.

"Technically, masturbation does not cause stroke. The downside could be that it can affect your overall relationship with others and also your religious position," said Dr Aba Folson.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the programme also showcased a medical success story involving a little girl with a strange eye disease.

The little girl, Sarah Botchway, was abandoned by her mother at an early age due to the condition.

The stigma associated with it became unbearable for her and her foster parents, hence the assistance sought from Vodafone Healthline Team, which wasted no time to go to her rescue.

Sarah eventually got the medical attention she needed through surgery by Dr James Clark and the team to correct the anomaly.

Dr Paul Yegbe, an Urologist, educated the public on the male prostate, advising middle-aged men to engage in regular screening to enable early detection and treatment.

The programme has significantly contributed to changing lifestyles since its debut some 10 years ago by providing expert health information and advice that had empowered people to take control of their health.

GNA