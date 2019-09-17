news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Vieri (U/W), Sept. 17, GNA – Mr Saeed Mohammed Siibu, In-charge of Vieri Health Centre in the Wa West District, has appealed to stakeholders to aid in efforts to complete the abandoned health structure at Vieri.

He expressed worry about how the absence of the facility has compelled them to operate from a school block and its related consequences on delivering quality health services to the people.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Siibu said the former kindergarten school block being used by the Centre was not friendly to patients accessing health services there, especially, pregnant women.

He said the structure lacked some critical units including medical laboratory and delivery room.

“When they bring a patient here, especially a pregnant woman, she can’t climb [stairs] here,” he said: “There are many health concerns we can treat but we lack the logistics”.

“And even if we have the logistics where are we going to keep them”, she said.

The GNA checks has revealed that a contract was awarded to Numbinia Enterprise in 2014 to construct a health facility, which has since been roofed but abandoned, compelling the community to convert the school into health centre.

“The one who handed over to me told me this was a nursery school block which was given as temporary facility after it [the health facility] was upgraded to a health centre,” Mr Siibu said.

He said the timely completion of the abandoned project would be of enormous benefit to the people as service delivery would improve significantly.

When contacted by the GNA on the status of the abandoned health project, Mr Edward Laabiri Sabo, the Wa West District Chief Executive, said contract documents for the project could not be traced to enable the assembly pursue the contractor.

And all efforts to meet the contractor to inquire about issues relating to the contract have proved futile, he said.

GNA