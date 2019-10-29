news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 29, GNA - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated three microscopes to the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate, at a brief ceremony in Kumasi.

The donation of the equipment, which was done through the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) was the Agency’s contribution towards improving malaria diagnosis at various health facilities in the country.

Mr Alexander Asamoah, the Diagnostic Focal Person for the NMCP, who presented the microscopes, said it was a boost to the fight against malaria which continued to top out- patient department attendance of various health facilities across the country.

He was hopeful that the equipment would be put to good use, stressing the need for their proper maintenance to prolong their lifespan.

Dr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Tinkorang, the Regional Health Director who received the microscopes applauded the USAID for the donation, which he described as a laudable intervention in the fight against malaria.

He gave the assurance that the equipment would be put to good use for the benefit of clients of the beneficiary facilities.

The directorate has since allocated one each of the microscopes to the Atimatim Health Centre in the Afigya Kwabre South District and the Jamasi Health Centre in the Sekyere South District, leaving the remaining one at the regional level.

GNA