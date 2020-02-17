news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Akrofu Xeviwofe (VR), Feb.17, GNA - Miss Theresa Kuadah, a nurse based in the United States has supported two community health facilities in the Volta Region with medical supplies.



The Akrofu Xeviwofe Health Centre in the Ho West District and the Aveme Danyigba Health Centre in the North Dayi District received blood sugar test kits, face masks, protective gears, sanitary pads, beddings, uniforms, wound dressing materials and assorted medicines.

Miss Kuadah, presenting the items, said the she saw the dire need to support health delivery in the region, following her realization that most facilities lacked basic resources, and wanted to "make a difference".





"I am a nurse by profession and when I visit home, I see the many challenges our healthcare Centres face in trying to assist patients recover from their ailments. Most of these challenges include having simple materials, equipment and medications to assist patients.

"I hope these items will go a long way to assist the nurses and staff of these clinics to deliver quality care to my beautiful people of Akrofu and Aveme and its nearby environs. I hope to do more in future", the philanthropist stated.

Miss Kuadah appealed to health workers to handle patients with the utmost care, saying, the work attitude of health personnel played a significant role in health delivery.

"Passionate care would earn you the respect of elders. Lateness, absenteeism and distractive activities must not be found in your character.

"In some hospitals, pregnant women are being reprimanded for taking seed. It is our obligation to pamper them, and guide them on healthy living so they could deliver healthy babies," she said.

Mrs Elizabeth Senyo-Pongo, Akropong District Director of the Ghana Audit Service, and a cousin to the philanthropist, asked health personnel to nurture patience, and look up to God as they cared for patients.

She added that a health facility was a refuge and a source of hope for all, therefore personnel must share the plight of care seekers, and nurse them back to health.

Mr David Tekpor-Owusu North Dayi District Nutritionist, on behalf of the District Director said comprehensive care for all, was the target for the year, and that the support was a major compliment to their efforts.

Ms Elizabeth Dartey, Midwife in Charge of the Akrofu Xeviwofe Centre said pregnant women had to travel to Ho to access laboratory services, and that most decide to avoid the tests.

She said the facility attracted care seekers from a vast area, and must be expanded and equipped to bear the pressure.

Nurses at both health facilities appealed for more equipment, particularly maternal delivery kits including, and sterilizers.

GNA