By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), March 18, GNA – A native of Dormaa-Ahenkro based in the United States of America (USA), Mr Dickson Kwaku Damoah on Wednesday presented assorted hospital equipment and consumables to the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital.

The items included medical apparels for nurses and doctors, trolleys, infusions, cannulas and other vital medical equipment.

Mr Fiifi Ofosu Okyere, the Director of Dormaa FM, a community radio station at Dormaa-Ahenkro who presented the items on behalf of Mr Damoah, said the donation was part of the latter’s efforts to contribute to building a strong health care institution and improving healthcare delivery in the area.

He said it is not the first time that Mr Damoah has shown such philanthropic gesture as similar donations have been made in the past and pledged to continue with the support.

Mr Okyere appealed to other Dormaa residents abroad to follow the patriotic gesture of Mr Damoah to assist in diverse ways for the progress of the area.

Mr Isaac Appiah, the General Manager of the Hospital, who received the items, thanked him for the kind gesture and promised to put them to good use.

He said this was the eleventh time within a space of three years that Mr Damoah had made such a donation to the Hospital.

Mr Appiah lauded the contributions of Dormaa residents abroad towards the Hospital’s development within the last four years and promised that none of the items would be diverted.

He said the Hospital’s laboratory has been renovated and rehabilitation works on the male and female wards are on-going, all with the aim of delivering a customer-friendly service for the comfort of all.

