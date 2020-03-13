news, story, article

Accra, March 13, GNA – The University of Ghana has stepped up measures to prevent or contain a possible outbreak of the COVID-19 on its campuses.



It has begun sensitisation on the disease at the Legon Campus, Korle Bu and Accra City campuses and subsequently to the learning centres and other related units of the University, such as the University Basic School and Baby Next Creche.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency said information, education and communication materials have been developed and distributed electronically while notices and posters were being used as information materials.

“The University is procuring sensor-assisted alcohol-based hand sanitizers, which will be installed at all halls of residence, academic facilities and administrative units,” the statement said, adding that Veronica buckets were to be installed at all university-approved markets.

The statement said service providers such as food vendors, hairdressers, and barbers, among others who provide services to members of the community were also to enhance their hygienic practices and that the University would provide continuous education.

“In addition, employees and students who develop symptoms of the common cold should stay away from public places and events such as school, library, lectures, meetings, and religious gatherings, among others,” it said.

The statement said the University Hospital and the students’ clinics have been designated to screen possible cases and that a screening tent has been set up at the entrance of the Hospital to identify suspected cases for testing.

“Persons who are tested will be held until the results are available (within a minimum of six hours). Those who test positive will be sent to the national case management centres (Ridge or Tema). Suspected cases identified at the Students’ Clinic will be referred to the University Hospital for management,” it said.

The statement said an individual who has a positive travel history or has come into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 cases, but has no symptoms would be held under observation in quarantine facility for a period of 14 days.

“All major international and national events slated to take place on the University of Ghana campuses are suspended and will be re-scheduled while individuals who can self-quarantine will be encouraged to do so…”

It said in case they developed any illness, they should call the UG Hospital: +233 595551971 for assistance.

The statement said international programmes involving students and faculty may take place but the following appropriate infection prevention measures must be observed such as proper handwashing with soap under running water for at least one minute and proper application of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

“No touching of face, eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing with tissue or flexed elbow. Proper disposal of used tissues,” it said.

The World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Ghana has recorded its first two cases.

