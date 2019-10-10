news, story, article

By Samiratu Larbie, GNA



Accra, Oct 10, GNA - Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, the Akwamuhene of Akwamufie, has called for the need to teach new ways of diagnosing diseases using Information Technology (IT) at the nursing and midwifery schools to enhance Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He said Ghana could not win the war to provide universal health care for all, unless there was cooperation to keep the environment clean.

Odeneho Akoto III made the call at an induction ceremony, opening of the 4th annual general meeting and 2nd scientific conference of the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives in Accra.

The meeting was on the theme; Maximising Technology in Accelerating Universal Health Coverage: the Role of Nursing and Midwifery in the Era of Specialization”.

He said to harness the available of scientific advancement to aid a happy and healthy lifestyle, there was the need for a clean environment devoid of diseases.

Odeneho Akoto III called for the expansion of the curriculum, leading towards a little more diversification in the fields of specialized nursing, more student enrolments, and appropriately commensurate compensation of practitioners.

“This will help achieve UHC from the cottages and villages to the cities and towns for all, rich or poor, old and young, none expected,” he stated.

The meeting saw the induction of 112 Associate Members and 43 Members to provide mentorship to residents of the College.

Ms Hannah Akua Oparebea Acquah, the Rector Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, said members were from Accra, Kumasi and Tamale training sites and the 43 members included 12 from faculty of emergency, three from oncology, one from Haematology, two from palliative care, eight from neonatal and 13 for paediatrics.

She said four new programmes have been introduced this year and hopefully next year, a few more would be launched in the areas of Paediatric Oncology, Diabetes Nursing, Trauma Nursing for Associate programmes and membership programmes.

Perioperative Nursing, Critical Nursing, Ophthalmic Nursing, Ear, Nose and Throat Nursing and Public Health Nursing would also be introduced.

Ms Acquah called for sponsorship to train nurses and midwives as specialists for improved quality care especially in the area of neonatal nursing, emergency nursing, advanced midwifery and mental health.

She said the college is faced with accommodation challenges and appealed to the Ministry of Health to assist them secure the land at Legon which was being offered as well as putting up the structures.

Ms Acquah also called for the provision of transportation to run their daily activities and make monitoring and supervision effective.

Mrs Tina Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Health, said the Ministry was very conscious of the urgency to work out to achieve universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals 3 in whole.

“The Ministry in this regard has initiated a comprehensive road map for the country towards the accelerated and achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

Mrs Mensah stated that government was committed to maximizing the use of technology and modern patient care digital intervention to improve the health outcome.

She commended the inductees for their hard work and dedication to excel.

