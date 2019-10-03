news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA - The 85th Ghanaian Battalion of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL GHANBATT 85) under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Fiifi Deegbe has made some donations to the Yaa Asantewaa Ward of the 37 Military Hospital and the Arakan Medical Reception Station at Burma Camp.



These donations were aimed at providing assistance to some institutions and individuals as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Flight Lieutenant Elizabeth Fadilatu Salifu, the Press and Information Officer UNIFIL GHANBATT 85, said the items donated at the Yaa Asantewaa Ward included, four wheelchairs, 24 bedsheets and pillow cases, five Blood Pressure machines, four stethoscopes and a pack of electronic thermometer.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, the Chief Nursing Officer (Matron), Colonel Osei Vowortor expressed her gratitude to the Battalion for the kind gesture.

She noted that the items would go a long way to improve upon the quality of health care for patients.

At the Arakan Medical Reception Station in Burma Camp, the Battalion donated two air conditioners (2.5HP) and 50-inch television set.

The Nursing Officer in Charge, Lt Col Owusu-Aidoo also thanked the Battalion for the donation and added that she would inform higher command of the kind gesture.

UNIFIL GHANBATT 85 also went a step further to make cash donations to some individuals and military churches within Accra.

The Battalion plans to end the donations by donating to the Asutsuare Medical Reception Station.

The Commanding Officer was accompanied by the GHANBATT Chaplain, Major Cynthia Kumitse, some Officers, the Regimental Sergeant Major, Senior Warrant Officer Owusu Clifford and some Men and Women of the Battalion.

As part of Ghana’s contribution to international peace and security, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon Ghana Battalion 85 (UNIFIL GHANBATT 85) with the nucleus being the 64 Infantry Regiment under the command of Lt Col Fiifi Deegbe, arrived in Lebanon on June 30 2018 to begin a one year tour of peacekeeping duty in Southern Lebanon in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The contingent carried out several operational activities such as conducting patrols along the Blue Line (the United Nations recognised line of withdrawal of the Israeli Defence Force from Lebanon), capacity building and support to the Lebanese Armed Forces and other governmental institutions.

Over the period, the battalion also carried out several humanitarian activities such as donations, medical and dental outreaches, teaching assistance among others.

UNIFIL GHANBATT 85 ended its tour of duty successfully in July 2019 and since its arrival in Ghana, has made some donations and embarked on a number of charity programmes as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme towards individuals, institutions and organisations.

GNA