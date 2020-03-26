news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Twifo-Praso (C/R), March 26, GNA - To combat the rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Mr Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi, the Twifo-Atimokwa District Chief Executive (DCE) has supplied quantities of kits to key institutions in the area as well as to the public.

In addition to that, the Assembly had scaled up public education to reach out to all regardless of one's geographical location with the support of all relevant stakeholders.

Each Kits contained hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets, tissues and liquid soap. They were distributed to high risk areas including market, lorry stations, traders and corporate entities.

Mr Nyantekyi encouraged all to keep social distances and wash their hands under running water to support the government’s effort in curbing the spread of the deadly disease.

The President of Ghana has banned most social gatherings including funerals, schools, churches, and mosques, but markets and lorry stations are still in operation.

He, however, encouraged the markets and other vantage points to keep to strict hygienic practices.

The markets and lorry stations are some of the areas which are highly prone to the transmission of the disease.

The President instructed that the hand washing kits be provided at all vantage points within the markets and other designated places in district, to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease.

Mr Nyantekyi urged Parents to be responsible for the maximum health protection, upkeep and strict adherence to the laid down safety precautions for themselves and their children.

Children, on the other had were charged to adhere to the measures that protected their health and security in this critical period and desist from patronizing game centres.

To sustain the gains made at containing the disease, the DCE also called on philanthropists to donate more of the kits to help prevent any possible community-to-community transmission of Codvid-19.

GNA