By Rashid Mbugri, GNA,



Tamale, March 17, GNA - Management of some transport stations and traders in the Tamale Metropolis say it is too early to begin to implement the President’s directives on preventing possible transmission of the Coronavirus disease in the country.

A visit to some markets and lorry stations by the GNA team showed no sign of preparedness on the part of most traders and transport managers as they failed to put in place some safety measures against infection and spread of the Coronavirus disease.

On Sunday Government stepped up measures and issued directives to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, following some six persons who tested positive for the disease.

Some of the measures and directives included; the observation of prescribed social distancing between patrons and staff and enhancing hygiene procedures at businesses and workplaces by providing among others sanitizers, running water and soap, for washing of hands among others.

Madam Nuhu Zainab, a trader at the Tamale Central market, said she was not aware of the Government directives and promised to put in place the necessary measures to enhance the safety and those of her customers.

"I have heard of the disease, but I didn't hear anything about what the president said and I don't know what the safety practices are".

Madam Grace Offei-Addo, a trader at the Tamale Central Market said she had started practising some of the preventive measures such as wearing hand gloves and nose mask, and regular washing of hands with soap to avoid infections and indicated that it was too early to implement all the directives in one day.

She said patronage of goods at the market was slow and attributed this to fear and panic among citizens following the government's directives and measures to fighting the canker.

Efforts to speak to some transport managers was unsuccessful, however, Chief Adam Lansa, Manager at the Imperial Express Transport Station said the station had not yet put in place any measure, and gave assurance that some handwashing kits would be procured and fixed at vantage points within the station to ensure that customers sanitized their hands before boarding the bus to minimize possible infections and ensure safety.

