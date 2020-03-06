news, story, article

Accra, March 6, GNA/Reuters - The West African country of Togo has registered its first case of coronavirus, its government said on Friday.



The patient is a 42-year old female resident of the capital Lome, who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March.

She is being treated in isolation and her condition is stable, the government said in a statement.

This brings to five, the number of countries in Sub Saharan Africa, which have recorded the disease. They include Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, and South Africa.

More than 100,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease globally, according to Johns Hopkins University - with at least 3,015 deaths in China and 267 fatalities in other parts of the globe, most of whom were in Italy and Iran.

