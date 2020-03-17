news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Mar. 17, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has set up a 13-member Metro COVID-19 Response Team to implement the President's directives on the suspension of schools, public and religious gatherings.

The members were drawn from the Metro Health Directorate, Public Health, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Civil Society Organizations, Faith Based Organization, Information Service Department, and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) amongst others.

The team was also expected to educate the general public on proper sanitation practices, especially at public places.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, addressing the members, said the TMA viewed Tema’s unique Port status as a major entry point, and therefore the need for them to collaborate with the Port Authority and the Ghana Immigration Service to monitor entry and exits.

He tasked them to discharge their mandate with the same zeal that the President was working with to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr Joseph Korto, Chairman of the team and the Presiding Member of the Assembly, thanked the MCE for the confidence reposed in them giving the assurance that they would work hard.

GNA