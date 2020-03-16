news, story, article

By Priscilla Nimako



Tema, Mar. 15,GNA - Mr Joshua Manab, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly’s (TMA) Environmental Health Officer, has launched a book on personal hygiene with a call on the public to embrace personal hygiene.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the launch,Mr Manab said the book titled, “Personal hygiene, living a healthy life, ” was to serve as a resource to residents, parents and schools to teach children on prioritizing personal hygiene.

He said it was about time that emphasis was put on personal hygiene so that the young ones will grow with it and influence society to help eliminate most of the sanitation and environmental problems in the country.

“We have neglected personal hygiene and until we come to a consensus to observe good practices, it would be difficult to tackle sanitation issues, ” he said, adding that he believed that when that was done, even littering, open defecation among other sanitation issues would be a thing of the past.

He revealed that about 90 per cent of all hospital cases were as a result of the neglect of personal hygiene mentioning malaria, cholera, and typhoid as examples of such diseases.

Mr Manab said the book contained the needed tips on good health habits such as regular bathing, proper hand washing, sanitation, disease prevention.

Mr Wisdom Aditsey, Tema Metropolitan Public Health Officer, on his part said the concept of good health had being distorted and every effort must be made to restore it saying everyone must see good health as a cherished asset.

Mr Aditsey encouraged people to prevent the spread of diseases such as the COVID-19 by observing personal hygiene such as regular hand washing with soap under running water, covering of the mouth when coughing and sneezing.

Reverend Amoquandoh, Founder of Gospel Highways Ministries, regretted the over spiritualization and neglect of health related issues by churches saying “instead of educating church members on health issues they continually bind witches and demons over things that has to be tackled physically”.

GNA