By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, Oct. 13, GNA - Thousands of people from all walks of life over the weekend participated in a breast cancer awareness health walk in Cape Coast.

The walk was to sensitise Ghanaians on the causes, symptoms, treatment and dangers of the disease to effectively reduce the burden cancer patients go through in accessing drugs.

It was on the theme: "Early Detection is the Best Protection".

The ninth edition of the walk dubbed: "Walk for the Cure" was put together by Breast Care International (BCI), a breast cancer awareness organization with support from its partners.

October is celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the pink ribbon is used as a symbol of solidarity in all countries.

Throughout the month, countries across the world organise events with an aim to help increase attention and support for awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment as well as palliative care for women facing this disease.

The Central Regional walk brought together key personalities including Mr. Kwamena Duncan, the Regional Minister, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, a former Minister for Gender, Women and Children Affairs, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the Paramount Chief of the Gomoa AjumakoTraditional Area and President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Osabarema Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area.

There was also massive representation of females from the second cycle institutions, University of Cape Coast (UCC), the. Federation of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and the media.

The enthusiastic participants boldly held their Ghana flags to match their BCI branded white tops, as they commenced the walk from the forecourt of the Cape Coast Castle through the principal streets and finally converged at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium where various speakers took turns to address the milled crowed.

Amidst brass band music, the participants held their Ghana flags and distributed flyers while educating the public on the need to prioritise regular breast cancer check-ups to avoid the dire consequences.

The President of BCI and Chief Executive Officer of Peace and Love Hospitals, Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, was grateful to the participants for supporting the exercise to scale-up public education on the menace of Breast cancer.

She called for increased support and sustained public education saying early detection remained the cornerstone of breast cancer control.

"When found early, and if adequate diagnosis and treatment are available, there is a good chance that breast cancer can be cured," she said.

Mr. Kwamena Duncan advised all especially women to examine their breast regularly for early detection of the disease.

