news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA

Tema, Sept. 15, GNA - Workers of Thai Union, operators of the Pioneer Food Cannery in Tema, on Saturday embarked on a massive clean-up exercise at the Tema General Hospital.

The clean-up exercise which forms part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility of ensuring good and clean working environment across all facets of the national economy, saw over 80 workers sweeping and cleaning the Children's ward, the Emergency and Accident Centre in addition to clearing bushes on the hospital's compound.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the exercise, Mr. Samuel Kissi Boateng, Employment Relations Manager, Pioneer Food Cannery Company, noted that, it was imperative that corporate organisations always gave back to society.

Mr Boateng added that his outfit had over the years benefited tremendously from the people of Tema, hence the need to ensure that the company contributed its quota to the well-being of residents.

He explained that, Tema General Hospital was the biggest referral hospital in and around the Tema Metropolis, saying that keeping the hospital clean and functional should not be the responsibility of the staff alone.

He said organizations, especially the corporate ones must support the hospital in whichever way they could.

The Employment Relations Officer added that the Pioneer Food Cannery was considering incorporating the clean-up exercise on its calender.

Nurses of the hospital sensitised the workers on Hepatitis B as well as the ongoing polio mass immunization exercise in the Greater Accra Region.

GNA