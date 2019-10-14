news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Tema, Oct 14, GNA - The Tema General Hospital (TGH) has appealed to organizations and stakeholders to help provide environmental logistics at the hospital to enhance general health care provision to the public.

The hospital, which is a referral institution for many hospitals in and around Tema and beyond faces environmental challenges including inadequate water flow and other sanitary issues.

Mr Francis Telvin Appiah, TGH Environmental Head Officer, made the appeal when over 80 workers of Thai Union, operators of the Pioneer Food Cannery in Tema embarked on a massive clean-up exercise at the hospital over the weekend.

Mr Appiah noted that the hospital needed more waste bins to be mounted at vantage places at the hospital for easy disposal of waste to ensure a clean environment and prevent littering.

He added that construction of more washrooms and urinals for out-patients and visitors of in-patients were also a necessity as what was available was not adequate enough for the large number of people that visited the hospital daily.

Mr Samuel Kissi Boateng, Employment Relations Manager, Pioneer Food Cannery told the Ghana News Agency that the clean-up exercise formed part of his outfit’s Corporate Social Responsibility of ensuring good and clean working environment across all facets of the national economy.

Mr Boateng said it was imperative that corporate organizations also gave back to society adding that TGH was selected by his outfit due to its importance to residents’ health care.

He disclosed that the clean-up exercise was made successful through the partnership of Zoomlion Company Limited and the Tema Traditional Council.

The exercise saw the Pioneer workers sweeping, and cleaning the Children’s Ward, Emergency and Accident Centre as well as clearing of bushes on the hospital compound.

