By Grace Princess Tarwo/Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra Sept. 27, GNA - As part of its customer service week celebrations, TF financial Services(TFFS) on Thursday held a free health screening exercise for its customers, staff and community members.

The screening was also to show appreciation to customers and staff as well as personnel from some institutions including the police, military and the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The screening exercise included body mass index measurements, blood pressure checks, glucose level measurements, prostate specific antigen and checking for typhoid fever.

The customer service week, which started from September 24, is dubbed: “Every Experience Counts”.

Mr Etornam Yaw Beddy, the Business Development Manager of TFFS, said the organisation acknowledges the importance of customer service, hence the need for the week-long celebration.

He said the organisation has held other activities such as ‘Career Day’, ‘Rep your Team’, ‘African Wear Day’ and ‘Fun time Day’ all aimed at putting smiles on the faces of their loyal customers who have supported the financial institution thus far.

Mr Beddy said they were using the opportunity to relate with residents living around the organisation to inform them about their services.

Madam Mawunyo Nutsi, the Customer Service Manager of TFFS, said it is more convenient to ‘keep a customer than acquiring a new one’, hence the need to satisfy their existing customers and maintain the business relationship.

She said ‘good service is magical’ and that it could turn an unhappy customer to a satisfied long-term customer.

Mr Eric Delliha, a beneficiary of the screening, said he was grateful for the opportunity as it gave him the chance to know his health status.

TFFS is a flagship subsidiary of the Teachers Fund of the Ghana National Association of Teachers that commenced its operations in September 2008.

It offers innovative retail financial solutions to all government employees and private institutions that were listed by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

