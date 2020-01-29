news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Jan 29, GNA - The Tema Port Health in collaboration with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has put in preventive measures to ensure that the deadly Coronavirus does not slip through the Tema Port into Ghana.

Dr Rapheal John Marfo, Director of Port Health, Tema Harbour, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the Tema Metro Health Annual Performance Review on Wednesday.

Dr Marfo indicated that the facility had intensified the screening and disinfecting of all vessels, crew and travellers who came into Ghana through the Tema Port.

He added that his outfit had organized some sensitisation programme for stakeholders on preventive measures, proper hand washing, proper use of nose mask and gloves.

He indicated that more education would be carried out for other stakeholders adding that leaflets would also be make available to all staff, workers and visitors to the port.

Meanwhile the Port Health in 2019 commenced the disinfecting of containers and vehicles with the aim of removing, deactivating or killing of pathogens of public health importance from imported or exported vehicles and containers.

He stated that 372,357 containers and 200,825 vehicles were disinfected at the port in 2019, revealing that currently disinfectants being used for the disinfecting were Lonzagard DR-25aN which is a disinfectant cleaner, Zoono Z-71 microbe shield concentrate and Actoanide Flache Biguanide-base concentrated floor and surface disinfectant.

Coronavirus, originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed more than 100 lives with over 1000 people known to have been infected as frantic efforts are being to contain it.

GNA