news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Jan. 30, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate has held its annual performance review with a call on managers of health facilities to make best use of their limited resources.

The two day review programme was on the theme:“Advancing Universal Health Coverage Through: enhanced people engagement, effective data management, and appropriate technology”.

Dr Sally Quartey, Tema Metropolitan Health Director, said even though all the health facilities had logistical and human resource challenges, it was imperative that management put in place innovative measures to utilize its resources to provide the needed quality and efficient health delivery to the people.

Dr Quartey said “the Directorate last year organized training for senior managers of the facilities where we all agreed that we don’t have all the resources but we must use what we have wisely”.

She indicated that they were now sacrificing and making sure that they put in more effort to achieve their vision, mission and aims as health providers.

Touching on the importance of annual the performance review, she indicated that it was a platform to assess their activities for the previous year adding that emphasis had been put on analyzing and making meaning of the data from the various institutions instead of just churning out the figures.

She said the use and interpretation of the annual data helped practitioners to do the right thing at their various work posts and be accountable to the people they served.

The review brought together all institutions that work hand-in-hand with the Directorate to provide health care to residents.

Presentations were made by officials of the Tema General Hospital, Port Health, Human Resource of the TMHD, Tema Manhean Polyclinic, TMA Maternity and Children’s clinic, and National Ambulance Service, among others.

GNA