Tema, Mar. 4, GNA - The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in collaboration with Mr Daniel Titus Glover, Member of Parliament for Tema East, has cut sod for the construction of a 100 bed ultramodern community clinic.

The sod cutting comes after several years of appeal to upgrade the existing health centre which lacked the necessary infrastructure since it was originally constructed as a health post during Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia’s administration in 1970s.





Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, General Manager, Sustainability at the GNPC, representing the Dr K.K. Sarpong, GNPC’s Chief Executive, said his outfit was funding the 100-bed capacity hospital to serve the people of Tema Manhean and its neighbouring communities as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Dr Baah-Nuakoh indicated that the people of Tema deserved the $2.5 million funding, indicating that the GNPC’s administrative head office had been in Tema for about 30 years adding that, in addition to their core mandate and vision, they also worked to empower the dreams of Ghanaians to improve their lives, especially those within their operational areas.

“The decision to support the vision for the new hospital, was informed by the need to bring healthcare closer to the people, especially as the Tema General Hospital has in recent times come under immense pressure due to increased industrial and commercial activities, settlements, and population of the Metropolis”, he said.

He disclosed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had been signed with the beneficiaries of the project to ensure that there was value for money indicating that “GNPC has committed an initial amount of one million, two hundred and fifty thousand United States Dollars ($1.25million) towards the project in 2020, with the remaining half scheduled to be released in 2021”.

Mr Glover, on his part, thanked stakeholders saying that over the years they had been able to sustain the dream of getting Tema Manhean a befitting hospital even though they encountered some challenges.

Mr Alexendar Abban, Deputy Health Minister representing the Vice President, recounted how the indigenes of Tema were relocated from their old settlement at the Tema harbour area to their current location at Tema Manhean without any health centre.

He added that to achieve universal health by the year 2030 as aspired by the World Health Organization, the country needed to have physical infrastructure such as the one they were about to construct, financial risk protection and personnel therefore commending the MP and the GNPC for the initiative.

Touching on government’s preparation towards the corona virus, he gave the assurance that Ghana was ready to deal with it decisively.

Fraternal messages were also delivered by the Tema Traditional Council, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive among others.

