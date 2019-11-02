news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA

Tema, Nov 2, GNA — The Tema Lube Oil Company Limited (TLOC) has donated a fully equipped dental facility to the Tema Manheam Polyclinic.

The facility which costs 200,000 Ghana Cedi’s and the third of its kind in Ghana, is fully furnished with a dental chair and iaccessories to make the health centre more capable of handling dental cases in Tema’s most deprived community.

In an address, a Member of the Board of Directos of TLOC, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Alhassan Gomda, said Tema Lube Oil provided the facility because, ‘’It is obviously a big gap in the Polyclinic’s service delivery and also affects patients who have to go through lots of hustle and bustle to access dental care at the referred facilities.’’

Alhaji Gomda, speaking on behalf of the Board Chairman of TLOC, Mr. Kow Abaka Quansah, said Tema Lube Oil undertook civil works and modification of two rooms, a waiting area and walkway of the Polyclinic to get a fully furnished and air-conditioned Doctor’s Consulting Room, Treatment Room, Nurse’s Office and an Out Patients Department.

“In the Treatment Room, a dental chair fitted with the requisite Accessories have been installed; in addition, a sizable stock of start-up consumable items have been provided,’’ he added.

The Managing Director (MD) of Tema Lube Oil Company Limited, Mr. Amos Donkoh, informed that health was one of the thematic areas of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility to the people, ‘’Because if you have healthy citizens the society would be able to strive and move on.’’

Mr. Donkoh observed that Tema Lube Oil has been at the fore front of providing assistance to the Tema Community and its environs and so there were other projects lined up to give back to the Community for doing business in Tema.

The MD, in an appeal to other corporate bodies, said public institutions needed a lot of support, ‘’And we will be doing very well if we try to give our widow’s mite to help public institutions do their work.’’

Mr. Donkoh informed that TLOC produced lubricants for oil marketing companies ‘’as such you don’t see our products directly, but fuel filling stations like Shell, Total, GOIL, etc. blend their lubricants from our end, so we encourage you to buy from these filling stations. As you buy from them, you are giving us money to assist the community more.’’

The Director of the Polyclinic, Dr. Joseph Kojo Donkor, said the donation was a good story for the Tema Newtown Sub-Metro because of the many dental cases that came to them daily.

He informed that with such a facility, full dental care would be administered at the Polyclinic and that was going to save a lot of lives, because ‘’I’ve had instances when people die on the way when they have been referred to Tema General Hospital because of complications that arises from oral care issues.

Dr. Donkor informed that the Dental Chair was fully furnished with instruments for polishing and scaling of the teeth; it can perform an xRay, sharpen, repair broken teeth, etc.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annan-La, was grateful to Tema Lube Oil for their efforts in assisting the Tema Community.

Earlier in the year, Tema Lube Oil donated a Police Post to the Tema Regional Police Command to assist with security in the region.

Other facilities donated to public institutions by Tema Lubr Oil, include Ambulances to the Tema General Hospital and Tema Polyclinic, Patients Monitoring Machines and Intensive Care Unit Life Support Machine for Tema General Hospital, Surgical Equipment for the ENT Department of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, renovation and refurbishment of the Library and Staff Common Room of Tema Newtown Cluster of Schools.

GNA